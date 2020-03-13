‘Wienermobile’ hits the brakes amid coronavirus outbreak

First it was the ACC Tournament. Then some schools canceled classes.
Now, it seems the "Wienermobile" is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.
The official Twitter of the hot-dog-shaped Oscar Mayer spokes-vehicle shared the news Thursday evening.
"We’ve made the difficult decision to cancel currently scheduled Wienermobile events for the near future," the account said in a statement. "The health & safety of our fans, the Hotdoggers & the public is top priority. We look forward to getting back on the hot dog highway as soon as we can. Stay safe everyone."