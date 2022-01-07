Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Piedmont Triad? Here’s the rundown

(WGHP) — The omicron variant has sparked increasing demand for COVID-19 testing, and clinics across the Triad are working to make sure you know whether or not you may have the virus.

As part of this renewed push, Guilford County’s Piedmont Hall testing site on the Greensboro Coliseum campus has reopened.

“With the increased demand for COVID-19 testing in Guilford County, it is our shared goal that community members have adequate and accessible testing options,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, guilford county public health director. “This partnership with MAKO Medical, Cone Health, and the City of Greensboro is an encouraging and positive development towards meeting the needs of our community, and ultimately decreasing the spread of COVID-19.”

The Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health are partnering with Mako Medical and the City of Greensboro to open an additional COVID-19 testing site in Piedmont Hall at 2409 W. Gate City Boulevard.

The site will operate Saturday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, on the following schedule:

• Monday – Friday: 10 AM – 7 PM

• Saturday – Sunday: 8 AM -5 PM

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to assist in reducing clinic wait times. To register for an

appointment, click here.

Cone Health has upped the number of sites and hours for COVID-19 testing in clinics across Guilford, Alamance and Rockingham counties by more than 300%.

Appointments can be made on the Cone Health website or by calling 336-890-1188 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Alamance County

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made through the new online appointment system www.vaccinatealamance.com.

For those without internet access, the COVID-19 vaccine call center is open to schedule appointments. The number to call for an appointment is (336) 290-0650. More information is available here.

Davidson County

Appointments can be scheduled on the Davidson County website as they become available.

You can register online at the DCHD website or by calling (336) 236-3096 when appointments are available.

Davie County

For more information, visit the Davie County department of health website or call (336) 753-6540 after 3 PM on Mondays.

Forsyth County

Appointments can be scheduled on the Forsyth County website as they become available. To schedule an appointment, visit Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine, Forsyth County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment website, or call 336-360-5260.

Guilford County

Appointments can be scheduled on the Guilford County website as they become available. Appointments are required to be vaccinated. Click this link to schedule an appointment. You can also call (336) 641-7944.

Randolph County

To book an appointment or get onto the waitlist, call the vaccine appointment line at (336) 365-6110. If you have questions regarding the vaccine and/or if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, visit www.randolphcountync.gov/departments/public-health or www.randolphhealth.org.

Rockingham County

Appointments will be added to the Rockingham County Public Health website as they become available. Those who qualify may schedule a vaccine appointment by clicking here.

Rowan County

Rowan County will update the online portal as clinics are scheduled and appointments become available. To schedule an appointment, visit the Rowan County website.

Stokes County

Stokes County continues to offer a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration waitlist for their vaccine. If you are wanting to be added to the list for the COVID vaccine please call 336-593-2401. You will be asked to leave your name, phone number, and date of birth. You will get a call back to schedule an appointment. If you would rather email your information you can to covid19@co.stokes.nc.us.

Surry County

Anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine is asked to register online on the Surry County website. Pre-register here or call 336-401-8400, choose option 8.

Yadkin County

If you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine, your first step will be to visit the Yadkin County health department website and fill out and submit the form. By filling out and submitting this form, the county will have the information we need to tell which phase you are in and how to contact you when it is your turn.