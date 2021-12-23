Where can I get a COVID-19 test in North Carolina? Find a site near you or request a free kit!

(WGHP) — If you’re traveling or getting together with others this holiday season, you may want to consider getting tested for COVID-19 before and after.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services keeps a comprehensive list of no-cost community testing events in North Carolina.

New sites are added daily, so check the NCDHHS website for the latest updates.

You can also use the state’s No-Cost Community Testing Event Finder or the Test Site Finder to find a location near you.

If you would prefer to take an at-home test, North Carolina will mail you one for free. Residents 18 and older can request a no-cost at-home COVID-19 test collection kit online.

How to use this interactive table

Sort the table by County, City, Date, or any column by clicking on the title at the top of the column. You can also filter the table by typing in a city, county or date in the search box.

Some no-cost, DHHS-sponsored events are now offering rapid tests which typically provide results in 30 minutes or less. Type “rapid testing” into the Search box to find events that offer rapid testing.

This list was last updated on FOX8 on Dec. 23.