When will Gov. Cooper lift NC’s mask mandate? ‘We’re talking about that,’ he says; Here’s what we know

RALEIGH, N.C. — When will North Carolina lift the face mask mandate?

“We’ve been discussing that, and obviously we have just been working tirelessly to make sure as many people as we possibly can get vaccinated,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.

Group 5, the final group which includes all adults, will become eligible for the vaccine on April 7.

Cooper says he expects a larger percentage of the population to be vaccinated by summer.

“We can have significantly fewer restrictions and return to normalcy, but what’s going to be required is as many people as possible getting the vaccine. And there is some concern that we might have a large portion of the population that is hesitant about it and may refuse, and that’s why I mentioned earlier that we are going to depend on doctors and ministers and family members and friends to push and cajole those who may be hesitant about getting the vaccine.”

He added that the state will work with the Centers of Disease Control to determine a target number.

Already North Carolina has administered almost 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost 1 in 3 adults have gotten at least their first of two doses of the vaccine. 1 in 5 adults are fully vaccinated.