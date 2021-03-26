‘We’ve got to shut this virus down’: Davidson County man needs double lung transplant due to COVID-19

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A family in Davidson County needs help if a father of three is to live a normal life again.

COVID-19 put Ken Cecil in the hospital on Dec. 20, 2020. He hasn’t left the Forsyth Medical Center since.

Days turned into weeks, all while the virus attacked his lungs, which both collapsed while he was in the ICU.

“When that left lung went down the first time, I just knew I was going to lose him,” said Tonya Cecil, Ken’s wife.

Tonya says the virus caused such severe damage his only option is a double lung transplant.

“He needs a lung transplant, and it’s not cheap, and it’s very expensive, and his insurance won’t cover it,” Tonya said.

Ken tried to schedule a procedure at Duke University Hospital and UNC Health but was told his insurance doesn’t cover the cost. He would have to pay $300,000. Money his family doesn’t have.

FOX8 briefly spoke to Ken on the phone Friday. He said “he is hanging in there” and “do not underestimate it because it is a very wicked virus.”

The worst part of the virus is all the new memories it’s keeping him from making with his family.

“His dad missed his first (band) performance and the second one, and I guess my other concern is that he is going to miss graduation, too,” Tonya said.

While the Cecils hold out for a miracle, they are warning others to keep their guard up.

“The fact that it can take a healthy person and put him in the hospital for three months and destroy the lungs the way it’s been destroyed, we’ve got to get this under control somehow. We’ve got to shut this virus down,” Tonya said.

Tonya says Ken can walk maybe 25 feet before he is completely out of breath and exhausted. He is currently in physical therapy in hopes he will be healthy enough to get a new set of lungs if the funds show up.

If you would like to help the Cecil family and follow Ken’s journey, you can find more information here.