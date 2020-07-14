Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe will not open this summer due to pandemic

Wet ‘n Wild released a statement Tuesday, saying the water park will not open this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Wet’n Wild Emerald PointeWaterpark is heartbroken to announce that we will be canceling our 2020 season. Our announcement comes as a result of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic in North Carolina. This is an unfortunate situation, and we know so many of you share our disappointment.

We cannot thank you enough for all of the support, and we cannot wait until May 2021, when you’re back with us to experience the safe, family fun that hes been our calling card since 1984.

As previously mentioned, all 2020 season passes and 2020 day admission tickets have been automatically extended to be valid during the 2021 season. In addition, all 2021 season passes will be upgraded to receive greater benefits in 2021.

Until we see you again, please stay safe and continue to support each other.”