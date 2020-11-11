logos_communityfoundations

West End Ministries helps those hit hardest by pandemic

Coronavirus

Many groups that help those who are out of work and even homeless have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Some have even shut down.

West End Ministries continues to help those hurting thanks to the High Point Community Foundation.

