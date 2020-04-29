‘We’re a strong community’: Burlington mayor says community is ready to do what is necessary to get through pandemic

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every community is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in some way. The one thing every community has in common is closed businesses mean people are struggling.

FOX8 Morning anchor Tracy Clemons has been checking in with some Piedmont mayors to see how they’re faring. His series continues with Burlington Mayor Ian Baltutis.

“Our biggest challenge in the city was helping people understand how important it was to practice all those safe behaviors even when they didn’t see high case counts in our county,” said Mayor Baltutis.

The mayor says it took some time, but something changed.

“Generally, from across the community, we’re hearing a desire to do what’s necessary to get through this and make sure we’re a strong community,” he said. “People are definitely tired of being home. They’re tired of being with their kids 24/7. They want schools to reopen. They want those support systems and networks that they’ve relied on to be back, but they recognize we’re not returning to normal any time soon.”

Mayor Baltutis says the city has worked with the people of Burlington to give them opportunities to have some level of enjoyment and normalcy.

“We’ve kept all of our parks and open spaces open so people can still get out and enjoy these beautiful days and enjoy the park with their families,” he said. “We’ve seen a decrease in calls for people gathering in groups of more than 10. So, people are beginning to normalize that and recognize how they can reduce the risk of transmission while still enjoying their lives to the greatest degree possible right now.”

Like most localities, the road ahead looks bumpy. He predicts at least a 10% reduction in revenue but cautions it could be more than 30%. Without some sort of federal assistance, he says the city of Burlington is going to be in a tough financial situation.

But as Burlington has looked out for Burlington during this season, Mayor Baltutis is hopeful for what the city will look like after the pandemic.

“My hope is that the new normal reflects all the things that we’ve been desiring while we’ve been stuck at home,” the mayor said. “So everyone who’s wished they could go to that local small business or their favorite restaurant or support a downtown festival or an activity in our community that may have gotten canceled, we’re really reflecting on what it is we most value in our lives, where we like to congregate with people, and what orgs, nonprofits, and businesses in our community deliver the most value to us.”