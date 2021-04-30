Weddings are making a comeback in the Triad as vaccines roll out, COVID-19 restrictions ease

Brides are once again walking down the aisle.

According to a survey from Lending Tree, which is based in Charlotte, more than 50% of couples postponed their 2020 wedding.

Now with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, couples feel comfortable going ahead with hosting weddings with more people.

As you can imagine, this is welcome news for small businesses that depend of the revenue from weddings and receptions.

Brian Grecco with Brian Anthony Photography says, “We’re starting to see a little bit more normal. People are relaxing a little bit more. People getting vaccinated are boosting the comfort level everybody has.”

Don Freedman hosts the Carolina Weddings Shows twice a year for nearly 250 vendors. He says about 10% of those businesses had to close at least temporarily during the pandemic and many are still struggling to stay in business.

“So, this is welcome and hopefully things will continue to get better. At some point in the near future, we will be back to normal or close to it. I think as far as trends go, people will ultimately get back to the normal weddings. People really want that. They want their friends and family. They want that big party.”