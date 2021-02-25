‘We were able to save many, many lives here’; Cone Health to shut down Green Valley campus, COVID-19-only hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health’s Green Valley campus, which has been open for COVID-19 patients, is set to close on March 5, nearly a year after it was opened.

“We certainly don’t want people to get the wrong impression that the pandemic is over. It is not time to throw away the masks. While we are in a different situation from one year ago, we must continue to remain vigilant in all our efforts to prevent the spread of this dangerous disease,” says Mary Jo Cagle, chief operating officer of Cone Health.

The Green Valley campus was initially opened as a COVID-19-only hospital to relieve the pressure on Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Moses Cone Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital.

Now, those hospitals are better equipped to care for COVID-19 patients. According to Cone Health, COVID-19 units have been set up in those hospitals to ensure safe and specific care, as modeled by the work done at Green Valley campus.

On April 13, Cone Health opened the campus, formerly the Women’s Hospital, to care for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Cone Health said at the time that the move would be temporary.

This move was to allow Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital and Moses Cone Hospital to focus on providing care for non-COVID-19 patients.

“That building was a godsend,” says Brent McQuaid, chief medical officer at the Green Valley campus. “By putting most of our COVID-19 patients in one building, we were able to use less PPE when it was hard to get. We also became real experts at treating COVID-19. Many of the lessons learned are allowing us to close the inpatient facility.”

To accommodate the Green Valley campus opening, the Cone Health Center for Women’s Healthcare and Cone Health Center for Maternal Fetal Care was moved to the second floor of the LeBauer HealthCare building at 520 N. Elam Ave.

More than 4,700 people with COVID-19 have been treated at Cone Health. Most of them were cared for at Green Valley campus.

“I am so thankful that we were able to save many, many lives here. I am proud of the work of our team, and this team will continue to provide exceptional care at our other hospitals,” says McQuaid. “But I am always mindful of the many people we lost here. Please adhere to the 3Ws and get the vaccine when offered. Closing the Green Valley campus is another step on the journey to the pandemic’s end. But we aren’t there yet.”