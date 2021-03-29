‘We Heart Public Schools’ RV cruises through Rockingham Community College during pop-up vaccination clinic to recognize teachers

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Association of Educators’ Apple RV stopped by Rockingham Community College during a teacher vaccination event to show its appreciation for teachers.

Several public school workers were celebrated with “Lovable Leader” awards.

The “We Heart Public Schools” tour celebrates our teachers and staff for all they’ve done during this pandemic.

The RV highlights the strength and resilience of educators who have had to adapt quickly to the changes of the pandemic.

Up to 700 school employees were scheduled to get their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up event.