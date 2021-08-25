We asked what motivated our viewers to get vaccinated; here’s what they told us

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — On Tuesday we asked on our Twitter and our Facebook page for viewers to sound off on what motivated them to get vaccinated.

We received over 1100 comments and replies to our questions!

COVID tests are hard to find right now due to the surging demand, but the supply of vaccines is outpacing demand.

The FDA’s recent full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and Cone Health begins to publish data about how their COVID patients’ breakdown between vaccinated and not, health officials hope that more people will feel comfortable getting vaccinated

From their families to their jobs to their own struggles with COVID, viewers had a myriad of reasons for getting (and in some cases, not getting) the vaccine.