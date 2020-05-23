‘Wasn’t a choice’: NC gym owner reopens despite governor’s order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gym in Charlotte is now open again despite Gov. Cooper’s executive order which doesn’t allow it at this moment, WSOC reports.

Rock Box Fitness owner Stephan Halloran said the gym has made several changes to ensure the safety of clients and instructors.

“That goal post for reopening just kept being moved and moved,” Halloran said. “This is an expensive place to do business. I love my community, and I’ve been here for eight years. This wasn’t a choice. I had to open.”

Halloran says he didn’t have any other option besides reopening now, and he believes Gov. Cooper should talk with business owners about their struggles amid the delay he has put on their futures.