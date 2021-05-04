Walmart, Sam’s Club offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at 214 pharmacies across NC

(WGHP) — All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across North Carolina are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments as well as scheduled appointments, according to a Walmart news release.

Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested.

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week (Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday) and are administering the approved J&J, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

You are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

