Walgreens requiring customers to wear face masks

Walgreens is one of many retailers that will require customers to wear a face mask while in the store.

The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, July 20.

“We know that face covers can play a vital role in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, it’s critical we, as businesses and members of the community, do everything we can to support recommendations of health officials, both locally and nationally,” Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Kevin Ban said in a news release.

A list of stores that require customers nationwide to wear a mask is provided below:

Apple Store

American Eagle

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Costco

CVS (Starting July 20)

Dollar Tree

IKEA

Kohl’s (Starting July 20)

Kroger (Starting July 22)

Panera Bread

Publix (Starting July 21)

Sam’s Club (Starting July 20)

Starbucks

Target (Starting Aug 1)

Verizon

Walgreens (Starting July 20)

Walmart (Starting July 20)

Whole Foods