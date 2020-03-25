Wake Forest University student tests positive for coronavirus

Public Health officials have confirmed late this afternoon that a Wake Forest student who is currently in isolation in an on-campus residence hall has tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with the requirements of the Clery Act, the University is sending this Emergency Notification to the campus community.

After returning from a Wake Forest-sponsored trip to London, the student began exhibiting mild symptoms and was isolated from others in a residence hall after being seen by Student Health on Wednesday, March 18. The student is currently recovering well. Other members of our community may have come into contact with the student on campus.

Though we are not able to share the student’s name or identifying information for privacy reasons, please be assured that professionals from the Student Health Service and the Forsyth County Health Department are working to notify any community members with whom the affected student indicates they may have come in contact to advise them of steps or precautions they should take. The University also has contacted the other individuals who were on the same sponsored trip abroad.

Wake Forest previously reported its first off-campus case on March 21 and is now aware of other students who are not on campus who have tested positive for the virus. The University is also monitoring another student on campus who is in isolation after exhibiting symptoms. With increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and around the country, the number of students with COVID-19 on campus may increase as well. The University will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials.

Students, faculty and staff presenting symptoms of COVID-19 must immediately self-isolate. Students remaining on campus or in the local Winston-Salem area who develop symptoms can call the Student Health Service (336-758-5218) or their primary care provider for medical advice. Students who reside outside of the Winston-Salem area should contact their primary care provider or local public health department for guidance. Also, faculty and staff who exhibit symptoms should contact their primary care provider or local public health department for guidance.

Continue to practice social distancing per the guidelines of the CDC. The University will follow recommendations of public health officials and infectious disease experts to further reduce community transmission of the virus.

The University has reduced the density of our campus population to slow the spread of the virus and avoid overwhelming health care and community systems. Wake Forest has moved all course instruction to remote delivery, requested that employees work remotely if possible, and reduced the number of students who are permitted to remain in residence halls. The University does have employees who are deemed essential working on campus.

We continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation. The health and wellbeing of our campus community continues to be our highest priority. The best place to find information on Wake Forest’s response to coronavirus is at coronavirus.wfu.edu.