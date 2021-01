FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health is now taking COVID-19 vaccination appointments for current patients ages 65 and older.

Any Wake Forest Baptist Patients ages 65 and older can call (336) 70-COVID to schedule vaccination appointments. No walk-ins are accepted.

The healthcare system says that they intend to add online scheduling in the near future.

For more information, visit the Wake Forest Baptist health website.