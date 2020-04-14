Wake Forest Baptist Health, Atrium Health, others team up for coronavirus research study

Wake ForestWake Forest Baptist Medical Center to set up coronavirus assessment sites at local hopsitals (credit: Wake Forest Baptist Health) Baptist Medical Center to set up coronavirus assessment sites at local hopsitals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health are teaming up with others for a coronavirus research study, according to a news release.

The health organizations will work with Javara, a Winston-Salem-based clinical research organization, and Oracle, as well as MedStar Health.

These groups are developing an online Patient Monitoring System designed to collect daily information across a large population of participants.

They hope to bring this research study to more health systems across the country.

The study aims to help the medical community develop a better understanding of how pandemic and regional infection patterns. This will help health experts develop strategies and treatments to fight back against the coronavirus.

The North Carolina General Assembly put forward $100,000 to support this project so they can send at-home test kits to participants.

“This study should rapidly allow us to define the epidemic on a regional basis and establish the framework to both track the disease in real time and answer critical secondary research questions,” said John W. Sanders, M.D., principal investigator of the study and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist.

Data from the study will be shared with government agencies, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re humbled to contribute to such an urgent study as it illustrates clearly the connection between community partnerships and global public health,” said Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara Inc. “Right now, information is our most valuable weapon, and by integrating community-based clinical care with remote-enabled clinical research, this project will contribute vital information to the fight against coronavirus.”

The study began the process of enrolling participants last week.