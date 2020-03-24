Wake County announces 14 new COVID-19 cases as new restrictions put into place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as Wake County residents were put under a set of sweeping restrictions Monday, officials announced 14 new COVID-19 cases.

The total in Wake County now stands at 66 with at least coronavirus 344 cases throughout North Carolina.

“Wake County’s response to COVID-19 has focused on keeping residents well-informed and safe,” Wake County officials said in a news release.

The new restrictions are partially aimed at nursing homes and assisted living centers.

On Monday, Wake County officials said they were also focusing on the homeless.

“Of course, part of that strategy includes paying particular attention to supporting our most vulnerable people, including our homeless population,” according to the news release.

The South Wilmington Street Center, a homeless shelter, has started to serve lunch to keep people at the shelter to keep them “away from germs in the community,” the news release said.

