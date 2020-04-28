Volunteers in Winston-Salem handing out community care kits

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Volunteers with the Guiding Institute for Developmental Education are stopping by several east Winston-Salem communities, handing out supplies.

On Tuesday, they visited the Cleveland Avenue Homes and the Piedmont Park Community.

These supply kits are funded in part by the new multimillion dollar relief fund.

“Make sure they have the proper PPE to protect themselves while they’re out in the community, going to the grocery stores, taking their children outside,” said Kelly Church, the chief operator of the Winston-Salem Housing Authority.

It’s been a challenge to get a lot of these items since the pandemic started.

“When I went to the grocery store, it was pretty much empty,” said Tiffany Huffin, an East Winston-Salem resident.

“You have to fight over toiletries,” said Annette Lowery, an East Winston-Salem Resident.

Some of the people living on Piedmont Circle say it’s an even tougher situation if you can’t afford them.

“A lot of us are not fortunate to have things like that,” Lowery said.

“I’ve been waiting to get my money too, and I’ve been out of work. I even lost my car. So at one point, it was kind of hard to get around,” Huffin said.

According to state health officials, low income communities are most at risk from the coronavirus outbreak.

Lowery said she’s grateful they’re not being forgotten.