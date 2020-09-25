Virginia governor, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WNCN) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Friday.

The Northams were told Thursday that a member of their residential staff who works in their living quarters had tested positive.

The governor and first lady were tested later Thursday and tested positive, Northam’s office said on Friday.

They will self-isolate for 10 days.

“As I have been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said. “We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The Virginia Department of Health is working with the couple to trace their contacts.