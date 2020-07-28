Virginia Chick-fil-A offers free entrees if you trade in your coins for cash amid coin shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. — One Chick-fil-A location is giving away free food if you trade in coins for cash at the restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A at 4003 Wards Road in Lynchburg, Virginia, says they’ve already gotten overwhelming response.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, the restaurant will give $10 cash in exchange for rolls of $10 worth of coins to help the restaurant get through the nationwide coin shortage.

Any customer that helps the restaurant out will get a coupon for a free entree. The coupon card includes options for an original or spicy chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich or eight chicken nuggets.

The Chick-fil-A has set a limit of 10 coupon cards per guest.