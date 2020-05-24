Video shows crowd packing a pool party despite social distancing recommendations

Partygoers at a holiday pool party in Missouri did not follow social distancing guidelines, KTVK reports.

A video shows a crowd of people packing a swimming pool near the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday.

Missouri’s reopening plan, announced earlier this month, says that social distancing is still a must.

Coronavirus does not spread in water.

But staying six feet apart is particularly important at pools because swimmers don’t wear face masks.

In the neighboring Arkansas, several people contracted the coronavirus after going to a high school pool party.