Veteran NC firefighter dies from COVID after being hospitalized alongside wife

by: Jason Huber

Photo of Jeff Hager, via Charlotte Fire Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A Charlotte firefighter has died from the COVID-19, the fire department announced Saturday afternoon.

Jeff Hager, 46, was a 24-year veteran of the Charlotte Fire Department and passed away Friday afternoon. He and his wife were diagnosed with COVID on Au. 23.

Both he and his wife Amee were hospitalized on Aug. 28, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Hager joined the Charlotte FD in March 1997 and has been with the Huntersville FD since 2013. He served until his death.

Jeff and Amee have four children aged 14, 13, 7 and 6.

“We ask that you please keep family, friends and fire department members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the Charlotte FD said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

