US will buy $3B worth of dairy, meat, produce from farmers, Trump says

WASHINGTON — Starting early next week, the federal government will be purchasing $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers in the US, President Donald Trump said in a tweet.

The US will be buying from farmers, ranchers and specialty crop growers to support food lines and kitchens.

The president said that the Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program is helping with the initiative.

“Great news for all!” Trump said at the end of the tweet, tagging Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall.

Specialty crop growers produce many products, including fruits, vegetables, nuts and flowers, according to the USDA.

The USDA released a statement on Friday, saying they had approved $1.2 billion in contracts to support American producers and communities in need through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

The full statement is provided below:

“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today approved $1.2 billion in contracts to support American producers and communities in need through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

‘This is a new, innovative approach to provide critical support to American farmers and families, and USDA moved as expeditiously as federal procurement rules allow to stand up the program and solicit offers,’ said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. ‘We were pleased to see the abundance of interest from both food distributors and non-profit organizations. Within days, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program will begin distributing surplus food, while safeguarding food safety techniques, to communities across the country where it’s needed most.’

A full list of approved suppliers will be posted on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program website at 5 p.m. ET, Friday, May 8, 2020. Approved suppliers may increase the number of non-profit organizations or Government entities (e.g., school food authority, Indian tribe) they will provide boxes to within their service area but must ensure the non-profit has 501(c)(3) tax exempt status.

Background:

On April 17, 2020, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the program as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program developed to help farmers, ranchers and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.

Through this program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The program will purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in a variety of dairy products, $258 million in meat products and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products. Suppliers will package these products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need from May 15 through June 30, 2020. AMS may elect to extend the period of performance of the contracts, via option periods, dependent upon program success and available remaining funds, up to $3 billion.”