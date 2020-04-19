US needs to triple virus testing before economy can safely be reopened, experts say

A new academic article says the US must more than triple coronavirus testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public health say the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day.

Right now, the number is closer to 150,000.

The researchers say the percentage of positive tests is too high now.

They say that means the US doesn’t have a grasp on the severity of the crisis and how to safely reopen society.

The World Health Organization has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3% and 21%.

WHO reports the US sits around 20%.