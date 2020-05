The United States celebrates National Nurse’s Day on Wednesday, and this time, it’s more meaningful than ever.

Amidst a global pandemic, nurses across the nation and world have been working to keep people safe and help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

We have also been celebrating nurses and other local heroes during the pandemic with FOX8 Highlighting Heroes.

Here’s what people are saying about National Nurse’s Day:

On #NationalNursesDay, I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation's nurses. You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit. pic.twitter.com/5WDVjpAnGy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2020

Thank you to #TheRealHeroes.



Join @TheJudge44, @ChristianYelich and athletes across the world in celebrating National Nurses Day by making a jersey in your healthcare hero’s honor. pic.twitter.com/b2OjFPYPWr — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2020

To nurses across the United States going above and beyond to keep us safe, thank you. #NationalNursesDay #NW2020 pic.twitter.com/CPY3YPhrSF — HHS.gov (@HHSGov) May 6, 2020

Join the world of sports this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Create your own “jersey” in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on! pic.twitter.com/7Nr7qpwV19 — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 4, 2020

In honor of #NationalNursesDay, we’re giving a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee & a Donut to all nurses & healthcare professionals today, May 6th at participating Dunkin’ locations, no ID required. ☕️🍩 Thank you to the brave nurses protecting all of us. ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/myY0O77kPG — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 6, 2020