HIGH POINT, N.C. — Seven local nonprofits are getting some much needed financial help.

The United Way of Greater High Point tells use more than $34,000 will be split in an effort to provide meals to families in the Piedmont Triad and essential services.

The grants were funded with donations to the organization’s emergency fund.

If you would like to help, text the words HP VIRUS to 91999 or visit the United Way of Greater High Point website.