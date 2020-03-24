United Way of Greater High Point launches emergency fund to help locals impacted by coronavirus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The community has come out in a big way to support the United Way of Greater High Point’s new emergency fund benefitting people hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

UWGHP announced the fund on Thursday.

The funds go to support local families, children and seniors whose lives have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Already, several members of the community, including individual and business donors, have stepped up to offer their support, bringing the fund total up to $87,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to the emergency fund, and the Wells Fargo foundation announced up to $5 million of a $6.25 million donation in aid globally to help locales across the country.

The Foundation for a Healthy High Point board is making a $50,000 donation to the UWGHP Emergency Relief Fund.

The Congdon Family Foundation put forward an additional $20,000.

“One of the core focuses of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation is addressing critical community needs,” said Megan Oglesby, executive director of The Congdon Family Foundation. “We recognize our community is being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic and our hope is by contributing to the United Way Emergency Fund we can do our part to help our beloved and resilient community”.

The United Way of Greater High Point plans to release funds through a grant process to qualified, local nonprofits to meet emerging or unmet needs and support innovative solutions to local issues. The nonprofits do not need to be partnered with the Untied Way to benefit.

The money can be used for new programs or project, capital requests or to buy equipment and supplies. In some cases, the grants can help fund administrative expenses like staffing. .

“The United Way is ready to receive applications from Greater High Point area non-profits located in High Point, Archdale, Trinity or Jamestown to help serve individuals, families, children and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Latoya Bullock, vice-president of UWGHP Community Impact. “Our local nonprofits provide dynamic community resources and programs on the frontlines to help people struggling with food security, rental and utility assistance and income gaps during these unparalleled circumstances.”

In order to apply, qualified organizations are asked to complete a 2020 COVID-19 Emergency Fund Grant application and submit other required attachments to the United Way of Greater High Point.

The deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16.

The United Way of Greater High Point says organizations should not request more than $5,000.

To get an application, local nonprofit representatives can contact Latoya Bullock by email at latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org or download the application and instructions online on the United Way of Greater High Point website.

To donate, contact the United Way of Greater High Point at (336) 883-4127, text HPVirus to 91999 or visit the United Way of Greater High Point website.

“In this unprecedented time, along with many other organizations and community partners, the Foundation for a Healthy High Point recognizes that care and support for all in our Greater High Point community is critical and collaboration is more important than ever,” said Tina Markanda, executive director of The Foundation for a Healthy High Point. “And while the needs today are great, we realize that the needs in the future will be significant.”