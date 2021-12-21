UNCG men’s basketball suspends team activities, cancels Johnson & Wales game after players test positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro canceled its men’s basketball game against Johnson & Wales after members of the Spartans tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spartans v. Wildcats game, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, will not be rescheduled.

Additionally, UNC Greensboro is also suspending all team-related activities, and players and staff will be tested.

Anyone who purchased tickets through the UNC Greensboro ticket office or Ticketmaster.com will received a refund.

The university says the status of future games is to be determined.