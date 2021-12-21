UNCG men’s basketball suspends team activities, cancels Johnson & Wales game after players test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro canceled its men’s basketball game against Johnson & Wales after members of the Spartans tested positive for COVID-19.

The Spartans v. Wildcats game, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, will not be rescheduled.

Additionally, UNC Greensboro is also suspending all team-related activities, and players and staff will be tested.

Anyone who purchased tickets through the UNC Greensboro ticket office or Ticketmaster.com will received a refund.

The university says the status of future games is to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

Follow FOX8 on Twitter