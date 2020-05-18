UNC-Greensboro moves forward with plans to open fall semester on Aug. 10

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro is moving forward with plans to reopen the school in the fall, according to a news release from UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

The university sent a notice to the campus community with the fall 2020 semester calendar, announcing plans for orientation and registration beginning Aug. 4.

“It is clear, however, that the experience this fall will be different than anything in recent memory,” Gilliam said. “It will require everyone to make significant adjustments to ensure the safety of our extended community – especially those most at risk. For the best possible outcome, we all must be vigilant in our commitment to the health of our campus community.”

UNCG reports many operational details are still under discussion, but a calendar has been made.

The school year is expected to begin “on time” with semester opening on Aug. 10 and the first day of classes on Aug. 18.

Fall break and Reading Day will be canceled so classes can end for the traditional Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24.

Final exams, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, will take place online except for classes that require clinical assessments or lab-based work.

Commencement will take place Dec. 11 and more details will be “determined later based on public health mandates and directives.”

“This plan reduces the need for people to leave campus, disperse widely, and then return in the middle of the semester,” Gilliam said. “Limiting movement is key for managing virus spread. It also enables us to maintain the necessary instructional days required to meet our academic standards and best serve our students.”

The university says they are staying flexible as the situation could change during the summer.

Detailed Academic Calendar

Orientation, Advising, Registration Sessions August 4 –14

Semester Opens Monday, August 10

Convocation Day (no classes) Monday, August 17

First Day of Classes Tuesday, August 18

Last Day for Late Registration Monday, August 24

Holiday, Labor Day Monday, September 7

Last Day of Classes/Begin Thanksgiving holiday Tuesday, November 24

Final Examinations (online unless otherwise required) Nov. 30 – Dec. 5, Mon.– Sat.

Commencement Friday, December 11