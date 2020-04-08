UNC fraternity donates $17,600 to help feed kids during coronavirus pandemic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A fraternity at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill wants to make sure kids have a healthy meal during the pandemic, according to WTVD.

Delta Kappa Epsilon donated $17,600 in dues to TABLE. The organization describes itself as a non-profit organization that provides hunger relief and nutrition education services to children living in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and neighboring Orange County communities.

“Many children living in Chapel Hill and Carrboro rely on the breakfast and lunch provided by their public schools,” UNC’s Delta Kappa Epsilon Chapter President Vance Brice told WTVD. “As schools in the area have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, local communities have struggled to provide these kids with meals and nutrition. This donation represents something we can do to help other members of our community who are affected by this unprecedented crisis.”

Fraternity dues are meant to cover meals for the semester, but with students sent home early, the fraternity had money left over.

The members and parents agreed that the money should go to support kids during this difficult time.

“TABLE is so grateful to DKE for their contribution to help us feed Orange County kids. As a result of DKE’s donation, we will be able to provide 8,800 meals and snacks to the roughly 600 children we serve weekly,” TABLE Executive Director Ashton Tippins told WTVD.