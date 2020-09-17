UNC Charlotte 49ers cancel game against UNC Chapel Hill due to quarantine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte will not be playing UNC Chapel Hill after Saturday’s football game was canceled.

The 49ers announced Thursday that several members of the offensive line were put into quarantine in accordance with the university’s contact tracing protocols.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina. While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play,” said Athletic Director Mike Hill. “We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game.”

Three football student-athletes received positive results for the coronavirus over the past two weeks. The patients are in isolation and receiving medical care. All other affected people were told to quarantine for 14 days.

UNC Charlotte says this cancellation will not impact their game against Georgia State on Sept. 26.