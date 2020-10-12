UNC Chapel Hill welcomes new chancellor in socially-distanced ceremony

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has officially welcomed a new chancellor.

On Sunday, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz took his oath of office during a ceremony in Memorial Hall, the university said.

Guskiewicz is the university’s 12th chancellor.

The event broke from tradition as UNC worked to navigate the ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was without the typical faculty, staff and alumni awards and came with no procession of faculty or audience swaying to “Hark the Sound,” the university said.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard E. Myers II swore Guskiewicz in from six feet away. The only person who came up close to the new chancellor was his wife, Amy, who placed an engraved medallion on a silver chain over Guskiewicz’s head.

It was also the first chancellor installation that has not been held of University Day, Oct. 12, since 1957.

“Our history, as imperfect as it is, is defined by the successive generations who have tried to close the gap between what we are and what we can be,” Guskiewicz said. “Our students, faculty and staff want us to be true to those ideals. Our ability to do so will determine our success as an institution. It will break or build our community’s trust. It will fulfill or fail our mission and mandate.”