UNC-Chapel Hill restricting domestic, international travel due to coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A message from UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz sent to students, faculty and staff on Thursday announced new travel restrictions due to coronavirus.

The letter to the Carolina community stated that university officials came together to discuss the spread of COVID-19 and made decisions “with the health and well-being of our entire community in mind.”

Guskiewicz said officials “did not come to these decisions lightly” and they are aware that the restrictions may “disrupt…educational opportunities and plans” for students, as well as impact faculty and staff’s “plans to teach, conduct scholarship and facilitate the important business of our University.”

UNC is now restricting University-affiliated travel within the United States to locations where a state of emergency has been declared related to coronavirus.

The school is also “strongly” discouraging personal travel to these areas.

“Given the rapidly changing nature of the virus, if you choose to travel to these affected areas you may be asked to do a 14-day self-quarantine off campus upon return,” Guskiwiecz wrote.

The letter also reiterated previously-announced international travel restrictions. All University-affiliated travel to Level 3 countries, as defined by the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to coronavirus is prohibited.

Level 3 countries include China, South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The school is also restricting travel to Level 2 countries as defined by the CDC. Right now, Japan is considered a Level 2 country.

Any students, faculty or staff returning from Level 3 and 2 countries will need to self-quarantine for 14 days off campus, effective immediately, Guskiwiecz wrote.

Anyone returning from those countries will need to contact Campus Health or their local health care provider and follow instructions for evaluation. Students should also reach out to the Dean of Students office for help with their classwork.

Employees in the self-quarantine protocol will be expected to work with their supervisor to determine remote working options.

If anyone has questions, the university established a hotline. It opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday and can be reached by calling 919-445-5000.

The school’s COVID-19 website has more information.

