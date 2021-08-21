UNC-Chapel Hill reports COVID cluster in residence hall

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC-Chapel Hill reported a COVID cluster in the Avery Residence Hall, according to the Daily Tar Heel.

There are five active cases in the cluster at this time.

An on-site testing team was on the first floor of the Avery Residence Hall on Friday because four students had tested positive for COVID after move-in began.

UNC has sent out two notifications of clusters so far this school year.

The first notification was sent out on Aug. 11, reporting a cluster of six cases in relation to an outdoor event at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy.

