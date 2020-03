Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill employee has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus, the university said Tuesday.

The employee is currently self-isolating at home. An alert from UNC said those who are identified as a close contact of the patient will be notified directly with guidance.

Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed in a press conference earlier Tuesday that there are 40 cases in North Carolina.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video