UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson names newborn son after doctors who treated him for coronavirus

Just days after the birth of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s son, he and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the child’s name, and it’s Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

His middle name “Nicholas” is in honor of two doctors, named Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart, who treated Boris Johnson while he suffered from coronavirus last month.

Writing on her private Instagram page, Symonds says the name “Wilfred” was given for Johnson’s grandfather.

The name “Lawrie” was given in honor of her own grandfather.

Price and Hart “saved Boris’ life last month,” according to Symonds.

Johnson returned to work on Monday after falling ill with coronavirus in March.

The UK prime minister spend three nights in intensive care in early April before his condition improved.