Tyson Foods to roll out about $60 million in bonuses for truckers, front-line workers

A Tyson Poultry truck backs up to its load dock at a processing plant February 25, 2004 in Carthage, Texas. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Truckers and front-line workers for Tyson Foods can expect a special thank you as the company rolls out about $60 million in bonuses.

Tyson Foods, which has multiple North Carolina facilities, said the bonuses will go to 116,000 employees. They will receive an extra $500 during the first week of July.

“We’re proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America,” said Tyson Foods CEO Noel White. “Our company recently relaxed our attendance policy and we encourage our team members to stay at home if they’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 infection.”

Tyson Foods said they are also taking daily temperature checks at all facilities and cleaningdaily with extra sanitizing in high-traffic areas.

“Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation,” White said. “The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.”