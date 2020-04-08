Tyler Perry pays grocery bills for seniors in at grocery stores in Atlanta and Louisiana

US actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry speaks during “A People’s Tribute to the Queen”, an Aretha Franklin tribute event at Chene Park amphitheatre on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Some shoppers got a bit of good news when they discovered Tyler Perry decided to foot the bill.

As senior and high-risk shoppers were checking out at Krogers in Atlanta, the cashiers broke the good news, WAGA reports.

Perry, a widely acclaimed actor, director and entrepreneur, covered the cost of groceries across 44 Krogers locations in the Atlanta area, according to a Krogers spokesperson.

“We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across Metro Atlanta.”

Not only that, it turns out the New Orleans-born star did the same thing at Winn-Dixies in Lousiana, according to WDSU.

Louisiana shoppers went to pay but instead got a note about the “Random Act of Kindness.”