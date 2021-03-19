Tweetsie Railroad set to reopen in time for Easter; ‘The park will look a little different this year’

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad will soon be back open for business.

North Carolina’s first amusement park is gearing up to open its doors for the 2021 season.

Beginning April 2, guests will be able to return to the park in the Blue Ridge Mountains just in time for Easter.

“This has been the most challenging year in our history, for many reasons, so we can hardly wait for April 2 to welcome back out Tweetsie Railroad family and celebrate in typical Wild West fashion,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad. “The park will look a little different this year, but that is to keep both our guests and our staff safe and healthy. We hope our family-friendly tradition in the mountains will bring much-needed joy in a safe and clean environment.”

The Easter Bunny will welcome guests back and pose for photos.

The park is also selling tickets for special, themed-weekend events and the Day Out With Thomas™ for a day honoring the No. 1 blue engine.

As part of reopening plans, Tweetsie Railroad will require all guests ages 5 and up to wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors. Guests must also practice social distancing.

The park has also employed extensive cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

The park will only be open at 50% capacity, and all visitors, including Season Pass holders, are required to buy advance tickets for a specific day and train ride time.

Indoor dining will be limited, but more outdoor seating has been added.