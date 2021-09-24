Trinity Elementary School will move to remote learning for next 2 weeks after COVID cluster reported

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Trinity Elementary School will move to remote learning for the next two weeks after a COVID cluster was reported, according to a statement released by the Randolph County School System on Friday.

“The school system learned of a positive COVID-19 case today, 9/24/21, associated with a member of Trinity Elementary School. With this case, a total of five positive COVID-19 cases related to each other have been associated with the school during the 9/19/21-9/24/21 time period. While only two of these positive COVID-19 cases affected the school’s campus, this situation constitutes a cluster. As a result, the school system has decided to place Trinity Elementary School on remote instruction for all students at the school starting on 9/27/21 through the end of the day on 10/8/21. Face-to-face instruction will resume for all students on 10/11/21.”

