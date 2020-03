Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- A person in Forsyth County has died of the coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Until now, the Triad has had numerous coronavirus cases but no confirmed deaths.

The health department says there are 42 confirmed cases in Forsyth County.

The patient was in their early 90s and had several underlying medical conditions.

