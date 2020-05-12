Triad women share their experience getting coronavirus antibody testing

If a test could tell whether you’ve ever had the coronavirus, would you take it? Maybe you were really sick before the pandemic and you’d like some answers.

Antibody testing is ramping up in North Carolina and people in the Piedmont Triad are taking advantage of those resources.

“I just wanted to know whether or not I had actually had it, so I could stop worrying whether or not I was going to get it and how badly I was going to get it,” said Lisa Hazlett.

Hazlett’s been sick twice in the last three months. At one point, she was tested for the flu, but the results came back negative.

When LabCorp expanded their COVID-19 antibody testing, she jumped at the opportunity.

“For me, it was literally like well at least I’m going to have an answer after this,” said Hazlett.

Less than 24 hours after testing her results came back negative.

“I wanted it to come back positive. I wanted it to come back positive because in my mind if it came back positive it meant I didn’t have to worry anymore,” said Hazlett.

Most people infected with the coronavirus develop antibodies in response, but public health officials say they don’t know if it gives immunity to reinfection.

“My biggest concern with this virus is there is just so many unknowns,” said Hazlett.

All those unknowns are prompting Robin Anderson, who was sick in January, to take advantage of a study through Wake Forest Baptist Health.

“When I got the email from Wake Forest it was a blessing because I was curious,” said Robin Anderson.

Anderson reports daily on symptoms she’s displaying and is sent an at-home antibody test kit monthly.

This first month’s test result came back negative.

“It still think I want to get another test too just because you never know,” said Anderson.

“To me it’s like taking a pregnancy test. You take a pregnancy test and it comes back positive, but you always take a second pregnancy test because you just want to make sure that it’s really positive. Then you go to the doctor and the doctor does another pregnancy test to confirm that it’s positive,” said Hazlett.

Both women say their goal in being tested is to help others.

“If my having it and my testing positive for the antibody can work to either prevent the virus or find a treatment for the virus or cure the virus then I hopefully will have been part of saving somebody’s life,” said Hazlett.