Triad women in the workforce disproportionately impacted by pandemic as families face child care challenges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — We’re learning more about the ways COVID-19 hit women disproportionately hard, with women outpacing men who left the workforce over the past year.

Remote learning, lack of dependable childcare and concerns over the spread of the virus lead some women in the Triad to leave their jobs and stay home.

“I did what i thought was best,” said Jessica Spann, of Davidson County.

She said it wasn’t easy to leave her job last year to care for her two young children. She said their remote learning was her first priority.

“I was trying to maybe change my hours at work, but my position at work wouldn’t allow me to do that,” Spann explained.

Spann is far from alone. According to Gallup polling, COVID-related child care responsibilities account for about 20% of the drop in the labor force among women.

In 2020, nearly 2.1 million women left their jobs, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

Gallup polling also shows that some of the highest unemployment rates were in personal care and service industries: jobs overrepresented by women.

Spann told FOX8 she wants to return to the workforce but is now looking for remote work.

“They’re home on Wednesdays doing remote learning. They’ve already closed twice the school for two weeks at a time,” she said. “(There’s) no telling when the school is going to be closed, or how many times, and you can’t miss work two weeks here and two weeks there.”

She explained that she is drawing unemployment but knows it won’t last much longer.