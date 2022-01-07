Triad universities mandate negative COVID test results before students head back to campus

(WGHP) — As COVID cases keep going up, Triad college and university officials have released crucial COVID safety measures for students to follow before heading back to campus.

Winston Salem State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and University of North Carolina Greensboro have sent emails to students, parents and staff, notifying them of protocol changes for the spring semester ahead of the weekend move-in.

Students must show proof of a negative COVID test before moving into any of the three campuses, whether they’re vaccinated or not.

The negative results must be within 72 hours of the move-in date and can not be an at-home test result.

“They’ve done this now for 22 months. They’ve been distancing and masking, sanitizing, and with great results, so we feel very sure as we approach this, and the students return to campus this weekend,” said Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations Todd Simmons.

Students who do not show up with a negative test will be mandated to take one on-campus before getting dorm keys.

Simmons said NC-A&T has also suspended their visitations. Officials said unvaccinated students and staff will have to take a weekly COVID test.

“We’re asking our students once again to be very diligent as they come back to school,” Simmons said.

The university has also suspended indoor student café dining, and all orders will be to go.

All campuses will have on-site testing for students and staff.

WSSU will have testing from 8a.m. to 5 p.m. for students both on-campus and commuters Monday through Friday.

Officials said StarMed will also provide testing, vaccinations and boosters at the Anderson Center.

Karen Thompson Williams, WSSU Director of Student Health Services, said students living on campus must test every 7 to 10 days.

“One of the ways we can control the spread of COVID is knowing who’s positive…so our people who have COVID will be expected to isolate on campus in an assigned room or return home,” Williams said.