Triad parents react to promising Pfizer study results among children

(WGHP) — Some Triad parents say they’re encouraged by Pfizer’s announcement of promising results from a vaccine study among 5 to 11-year-olds.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for kids 12 and older, and more than 341,600 12 to 17-year-olds around the state have gotten at least one dose.

One mom told FOX8 she is counting the days until her child could be vaccinated. Others say they are weighing their options.

“I think it’ll really, really help with this age, especially in elementary school, because kids…don’t carry germs. I think it’ll be a good thing for children to have the vaccine,” said Latoya Neal, who has a seven-year-old son.

She said she will still have a list of questions if approved for her son’s age group.

“He has allergies to peanuts and tree nuts and eggs. And I know when the vaccine first came out, there was an issue with some people having adverse effects, so that is one of my biggest concerns as far as once he takes the shot how it will affect him?” Neal said.

Parents say they are comfortable taking their kids on outings and putting them back in school.

Elizabeth Gill wants an extra layer of protection for two of her children.

“We have sent them back to a school that wears masks, and so we’re feeling better about that after last year, but I’d still like them to be able to travel and see grandparents more freely,” Gill explained.

In the company’s announcement Monday, Pfizer reported a 240% percent increase in pediatric COVID cases, underscoring the need for vaccines.

Moms like Neal are waiting and watching and plan to turn to their family doctors if the vaccine is approved for younger children.

“Do you recommend him taking the shot as far as him being in Guilford County Schools or being in the public school system with other children? I probably will just have to ask his pediatrician and then go from there to make my decision,” she said.