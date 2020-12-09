Triad hospitals feeling the strain as more people get COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beds are filling up across the country and at hospitals across the Piedmont Triad as hospital staff prepare for the unknown.

“We like to say we’re planning for the worst-case scenario and I’m not really sure what that is until it happens,” said Dr. Bruce Swords, chief physician executive for Cone Health.

As a surge of new COVID-19 patients check in to Cone Health hospitals, the virus is rapidly spreading through local communities leaving health leaders feeling anxious.

“This is the moment that we’re saying I’m very worried that the virus is everywhere,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NC secretary of the DHHS.

“It’s close to a crisis,” Swords said.

Swords tells FOX8 he and his team cared for 35 COVID-19 patients three months ago. Now the number has more than quadrupled.

“My biggest concern is that more and more people are going to get sick and more and more people are going to die. Families are going to suffer for it. The patients who have COVID-19 are absolutely going to suffer because of it and it is really easy as a community member to impact that,” Swords said.

Swords fears even with enough beds to place people, finding the staff to care for them is another issue.

Doctors, nurses and hospital leadership are working around the clock and if hospitals reach capacity, they’ll have to turn you away for treatment for other critical health issues.

“At some point we’ll be pushed beyond what is normal and we’ll have to strain those resources. People who are seeking care from us may not receive the same type of care they expect to get from us. That would be disappointing and again it’s all based on our behaviors when we’re out in the community,” Swords said.

The real test will be over the Christmas holiday, so people are urged to keep gatherings small and stay at home.

“All of these hospitalizations and deaths are really unnecessary, they don’t have to happen,” Swords said.

Swords tells FOX8 hospital staff has gotten very creative to care for its 180 COVID-19 patients. At some point, if people don’t follow the CDC guidelines, they’ll be pushed beyond their limits and will have to make some very hard decisions. A spokesperson for Wake Forest Baptist Health said all of their hospitals and ICUs are feeling the strain too.