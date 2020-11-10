Triad hospitals dealing with COVID-19 surge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plenty of Triad hospitals are getting close to their cap as our trends remain high.

Since Monday, there have been more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Local hospitals leaders are now looking at making more space for patients if we see a sudden spike.

There’s a plan in motion at Cone Health’s Green Valley COVID Hospital. It looks at the available space and the number of beds.

Right now, there are 116 beds at the Green Valley campus. Seventy-five people are currently being treated there.

The maximum number of COVID patients that can be treated at Cone Health facilities is 250.

“We’ve prepared additional capacity at all of our acute care hospitals. They can minimally accept 20 to 40 patients on each campus,” said Debbie Cunningham, senior vice president of Cone Health. “We were preparing our entire enterprise for the very worst-case scenario.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Mandy Cohen reported hospitalizations across the state are high but steady.

“We are watching but steady,” she said.

Since April, state health leaders have seen how hospital staff have adjusted as cases go up.

“We’ve seen some of our bigger hospital systems taking in COVID patients or very ill patients from some of our smaller hospitals,” Cohen said.

At Cone Health, where there are a record number of cases, plans are being made to ensure anyone who comes through their doors can be treated.

That involves coordinating with other Cone Health facilities.

“All of our acute care hospitals have the ability to start absorbing any of the patients that need to come once Green Valley beds are exhausted,” Cunningham said.

To make it work, ventilation systems need to be changed to create a negative pressure environment. It’s crucial for treating COVID patients, but it also takes time and money.

“It’s very concerning to me that we’re at this point, that we have to talk about creating additional capacity, instead of celebrating the fact that as a community, we were able to come together to get this virus to go away,” Cunningham said.

She said it starts with wearing a mask.

“If we would all wear a mask, everyone in our community, for the next six to eight weeks, we could make a profound impact on the spread of this virus,” Cunningham said.

In the last 24 hours, two more people were admitted at Cone Health for COVID.

Staff members are now treating 94 patients.

A spokesperson at Wake Forest Baptist Health said they do have surge plans in place, ready to activate when needed.

Most hospital leaders staying in contact with state and local health officials.

