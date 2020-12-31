Triad health expert weighs in on new COVID strain

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve been hearing more and more about new strains of COVID-19 popping up across the country and overseas. Now Triad health experts are weighing in on the mutations.

As we bid farewell to 2020, health experts predict a new strain of COVID-19 will spread across the globe.

“This new variant is a compilation of other variants that we’ve seen,” Dr. Christopher Ohl said.

Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, says viruses mutate and change all the time and COVID-19 is no different.

Research shows the mutations happening more frequently on the COVID-19 molecule, 12 of them to be exact.

“We’ve seen each one of these mutations pop up before and it really hasn’t meant anything but now with all 12 together, there’s some concern that the virus might be more transmissible,” Ohl said.

Large gatherings, not using a face covering and a lack of social distancing are contributing to the frequency of the new strain. Nick Maat just read about the new viral strain this week.

“A little freaked out about it but at the same time we’re getting through this one. I think we can get through that,” Maat told FOX8.

Sherman Ford has been keeping up on the spread but remains optimistic.

“I’m not too worried as long as I focus on my health and try to be cautious of the people around me,” Ford said.

Ohl believes as long as people follow the three Ws the new strain should be no more harmful than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus until research proves otherwise.

“Right now I’m a little bit on the fence. I’m not so sure it’s going to be as big of a problem as what some people think,” Ohl concluded.

Ohl also believes the COVID-19 vaccine will work to protect against the new strain of the virus.